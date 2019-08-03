Morehead City, N.C.
Aug. 1, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
An article in the Aug. 1 Jacksonville Daily News (“He, she — or they?”) probably caught the eyes of every born-again Christian reader. This letter occupied half a page in which the writer explained the difficulties in determining the “correct” way to address men and women according to the gender of their choice.
How far can we go with this nonsense? It would seem that there is no end to it. Let’s face it, God created man — including women — as the Bible states in Genesis 1:27: “Male and female he created them.” For those few of us who believe in the truth — God’s unchanged, unchanging, and unchangeable truth — that settles the matter.
You can remove body parts, apply makeup, wear whatever you want, it actually makes no difference because your God-given DNA does not lie. If you are born male, your DNA is male. God decided which gender you will be long before you were so much as a glint in your father’s eye.
Use any words you want to describe yourself — gender fluid, gender neutral, gender queer, gender nonconforming or gender blender — those words mean nothing in the face of the DNA you received from God. He is in control of sexuality, not your ultra-liberal, politically correct, latest attention getting fad dictionary. Gender is a gift, not a choice.
To think that one may choose one’s gender is a sickness, a socio-cultural cancer that is eroding the fabric and the backbone of mankind. It needs to be treated as one would treat any other disease. It needs to be stopped before our children and grandchildren are forced to accept it as the norm.
Final question: if a mere 3% of our younger generation “identifies” as “gender neutral” (whatever that is), why does our media — including the media — devote so much space to them? I suppose it’s news — like man bites dog. In the case of this idiocy, the dog is winning.
JERE GEURIN
