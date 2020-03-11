Morehead City, N.C.
March 9, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
As we approach the one-year mark of our beloved Chief Adam Snyder (also known as Hollywood) gaining his wings, I would like to take a few minutes to just speak about how amazing a person he truly was.
I knew Adam for around 20 years, and he was one of the kindest men I ever met. He made sure to greet everyone with a friendly welcoming smile and was always willing to give a helping hand whenever needed. You best believe if the Yankees were playing, that would be included in his conversation that day and that smile would be even bigger. He just had this contagious kindness about him, and I will forever be grateful that I got the chance to get to know him as it was an honor.
Chief Snyder accomplished so many things while being Fire Chief in Atlantic Beach, the town was so lucky to have such a dedicated man to handle the job. Adam Snyder was not only a Fire Chief but also a brother, father, son, husband and friend to so many people all over this country.
I got to see first-hand just how amazing and close the brotherhood of the Fire Department was as they stepped up and wanted to help with anything. They came from everywhere to help in any way they possibly could. I also saw so many acts of kindness, like never before, from all of our local businesses, citizens and other towns as they wanted to step up and do whatever they could to help also. This was amazing to see and speaks for itself on how well he was known and loved just about anywhere.
We all know Chief Snyder was a loved man and the Fire Department was not just a job to him, it was something he loved so very much and held close to his heart. He left big shoes to fill, however I do believe that Chief Simpson has done an amazing job and he has made Chief Snyder proud and will continue to do big things. May you rest in peace Chief Snyder, until I see you again.
DEBBIE YOUNCE
