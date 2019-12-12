Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.
Nov. 9, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
A December article in Business NC says the N.C. Department of Quality has lost 34% of its funding and 430 jobs over last decade. And WUNC said:
“A new report from the independent nonprofit Environmental Integrity Project found that the North Carolina General Assembly cut funding for the state Department of Environmental Quality by about 34% over the last decade. Between 2008 and 2018, funding for pollution control programs fell from $136 million to $90 million, despite the state budget increasing by $3 billion. Almost 430 jobs were eliminated during this time. Wetlands protection has been hit hardest by the cuts, with its workforce reduced from nine to zero by last year. Only Wisconsin, Texas and Louisiana made larger cuts to their DEQ.”
Considering that the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR, formerly the Department of Water Quality, DWQ) refused to do DNA tests to determine if sources of pollution are from development or wildlife, as authorized by the General Assembly in 2008, while continuing to promote the meme that stormwater from development is the Number one water quality problem in North Carolina.
[Concurrently, DWQ’s sister department, Division of Coastal Resources (DCM), went around the General Assembly and paid local governments with Obama’s NOAA dollars to pass local stormwater ordinances exceeding state standards.]
• DCM did not install tide gauges to verify the rate of sea level rise, as authorized by the General Assembly in 2011, while CAMA (Coastal Resources Commission enforcer of the Coastal Area Management Act) continued to promote three feet of accelerated sea level rise by 2100;
• In the mid-’80s, Department of Environmental Resources (DENR and its Mareau Wetlands report) counted all N.C. wetlands lost to development and agriculture, but excluded wetlands gained by farm ponds, power, flood control, power plant cooling, and water supply lakes and agriculture and wildlife impoundments in order to lament losses of wetlands based on the misleading report;
• In 2016 a NOAA official presented a graph of ice core data saying it was proof positive of CO2 forcing anthropogenic global warming, but wouldn’t respond when it was pointed out the graph was presented backward. Presented properly, the ice core graph showed (a) CO2 and temperatures have repeatedly fallen and risen due to unknown natural causes, not man-made; (b) CO2 has risen while temperatures are lower then in the four past natural cycles; and, (c) we appear to be at the end of a cycle. (Local government officials, UNC scientists, and DENR staffers were present, but no one seems to wonder what’s going on.)
Perhaps the General Assembly is distressed by a department that consistently and intentionally misrepresents and hypes environmental calamity?
BILL PRICE
(Documentation of all this is available.)
