Atlantic, N.C.
Sept. 13, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
The Democrat debate, along with historical records reflect the following reasons Democrats are pushing registration, confiscation, and banning modern sporting arms, magazines and other like measures:
First, the socialist state the Democrats want to create. A true socialist state cannot tolerate its subjects owning arms. This is counter to population control, and risks that subjects could someday revolt when socialism fails, as it always does.
Second, the impending financial crash and depression. Economists are correctly stating that the national debt, interest rate going below zero, the Federal Reserves practices and the government created bubbles ensure that a crash is imminent. This results in the population panic, and acceptance of socialist intervention and control. Socialism cannot abide subjects with arms.
Third, control of the population through imposition of the police state. During the debate, many candidates were clear that forced confiscation is their goal. This will be done at gunpoint, as many will not comply. Several candidates voiced the intent to circumvent the legislative process by use of the executive order. Liberals have no honor of the Constitution, nor of due process of law. This is historically true, and presently with the proposed Red Flag laws. So called assault weapons are just the beginning of the trend to banning guns.
Fourth, elimination of choice. The Founding Fathers lived through tyranny, and a monarch. They knew that freedom was fragile and perishable. Thus, their intent was a citizenry capable of defending their freedoms from a tyrant. This is difficult with primitive arms, even more so with no arms. Seeking to remove modern arms from subjects enables and places us at a disadvantage, total disarming eliminates choice. The government has demonstrated time and again, as has world history, that governments are the biggest perpetrator of death and genocide. Elimination of choice is a must for the looming socialist state being imposed on us.
The socialists tell us that to be secure, we have to give up more of our freedoms. We must set public law based on the worst of society. We cannot be trusted with arms, to make proper choices, and must conform. The good of the state takes precedence over the rights of the individual. We see this everyday.
The socialists demonize the NRA as a terrorist organization. The NRA is simply citizens who do not want to be controlled by government regulation of arms, who value freedom, and the Constitution. The socialists cannot understand that, or won’t, and sell their propaganda to the naive public.
The socialists have spared no effort to attack our sitting president. In effect, we have seen an ongoing coup attempting to unseat a duly elected president. We have also seen attacks on the Supreme Court judiciary and attacks on conservative legislators. This will continue in the future.
If we fail to protect and cherish our rights, we will lose them. Security does not come from losing our freedoms, violation of our Constitution, circumvention of the legislative process, or ignoring the function of the triad of government. We are at a crossroads. Either we reject the call for socialism, for destruction of our rights, or we lay down our freedoms. Each will have to decide.
WILLIAM RUDDER
