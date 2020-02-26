Morehead City, N.C.
Feb. 24, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
There have been many discussions and many letters to the editor on the topic of the Carteret County Board of Education election. Unfortunately, most of these letters center around one particular topic…MaST. While this is an important topic, it is only one of many that need to be considered.
Travis Day has been the focus of many of these MaST discussions, because while Travis supported the early concept of the school, he felt like the focus changed after the school was approved by the board. Does this make Travis a bad person or even a bad elected official? No. It makes him a considerate leader, who looks at all sides of an issue and is willing to change his opinion, if he feels that the county is not getting what it signed up for. When faced with the prospect of cutting teacher positions versus continuing to fund MaST, Travis chose the route that would impact the most students, not the route that would get him the most votes.
If you have not been to Travis’ website, you may not know that Travis comes from a long line of Carteret County residents, or that he graduated, along with his wife, from West Carteret High School. You may not know that he is a professor at UNC-Chapel Hill. Do these things on their own make Travis a good candidate? No, but they do demonstrate a long-standing commitment to the County and to education.
You may not know that Travis served on the Morehead City Primary and Elementary School Parent Advisory Councils or that he was a board member for the Carteret County Public School Foundation. He has served on the Morehead City Middle School Parent Advisory Council and the Carteret County AIG Parent Advisory Council. He’s a youth volleyball coach and a church youth group volunteer. There again, does this qualify him to be a Board of Education member? No, but it does show his commitment to the education and development of the young people of our County.
It’s very easy to criticize someone when you see them as an opponent on one topic, but the overwhelming majority of our residents probably have not had the time nor the energy to dig into that topic, because it doesn’t affect them. Travis has dug into that topic and plenty more. As a professor, he teaches his students that facts and data matter and that you can’t let raw emotion sway your opinion. When you talk to Travis, he quotes numbers, budgets, test scores, and SAT results. He talks about the high percentage of our youth who will not go to college and how to make their lives better in Carteret County, through education and training that will have them prepared for life after high school. Travis works off of reasoned positions rooted in a Carteret County education.
When you read the 2020 Election Guide, you will see that Travis is for ensuring our schools are secure through Public Resource Officers, technology, and surveillance equipment. He also thinks that there are numerous maintenance issues that need to be addressed, due to the age of our schools. He knows that the selection of the next Superintendent is an important decision that will help to chart the course for education in our County for years to come. He knows that the education system must function as a business and the Superintendent is the CEO. He will be looking for a Superintendent who understands that our area is unique and that just because something works in another county, doesn’t mean that it will work in ours.
Travis has seen Carteret County education from the ground up. He was educated in the system, has volunteered at all levels of the system, and for the last four years he has helped to lead the system. Travis Day makes Carteret County schools better.
ED STACK
