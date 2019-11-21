Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.
Nov. 18, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
The Crystal Coast Country Club opened its golf course to member accompanied guests earlier this month, marking yet another step toward a complete opening which will include public play. We have heard nothing but laudatory comments about the beauty and the quality of the venue, even though the landscaping and finishing touches are continuing. We are very proud of the course at this point, and it is only going to get better.
Although we have not opened to the public yet, there is a way that you can play. You can become a member of the club! Many folks are coming in and getting application packages and joining. If you are interested, please come in and discuss your membership options with our staff. They will be very pleased to answer all of your questions and show you just what a great place this is. It is important however, that you come in before the end of the year, as on Jan. 1, 2020, an initiation fee will be instituted for all membership categories.
The course is just another activity that is in full operation for our membership at this point. Our beautiful member lounge is open and is a very enjoyable place to have lunch or supper. The final stages of the clubhouse renovations are well underway, and soon the new ballroom will be complete.
It is our plan that the clubhouse will be completely open for our holiday activities. The tennis center has been open and is in great shape. As the renovations start on this facility early next year, the courts will remain open. We are very proud of the fact that our sport members who play tennis and pickleball have kept these activities in a “steady state” since the 2018 storms.
As we draw closer to the end of the year, the board of directors is working on budgets and goals for next year and beyond. I share our strategies, so that all are aware that our continual improvement efforts will not stop when our course and clubhouse are completed this year. Our key strategies are:
• Expansion and retention of our membership
• Fiscal responsibility
• Service excellence
• Facility improvement and equipment maintenance excellence
• Human resource selection and performance
Within these strategies, there are a couple specific items that have already been decided upon. First, the tennis center will be renovated and improved to meet our new standards. A decision has also been made to build an exercise facility, thereby adding to the wide range of activities that the club offers. We are in the planning stages for this now. In addition, we are working with the town of Pine Knoll Shores to jointly improve stormwater runoff which will assist the town as well as club.
We believe that these strategies will create a culture within our club that will lead to a premier organization and be a place where the residents of Pine Knoll Shores and surrounding communities will spend their free time and participate in a wide range of activities. We also think that our club will be destination for non-residents and vacationers throughout the region.
We ask that you join us during this exciting time so you can be part of this great journey. We look forward to having you become a member of the Crystal Coast Country Club family.
JOHN FERGUSON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.