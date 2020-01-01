Davis, N.C.
Dec. 31, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
I am pleased you plan to continue the print version of the Carteret County News-Times in spite of challenges faced by you and other rural papers. Local newspapers have a critical role in building and maintaining a strong sense of community. That said, when I tell friends we need to buy the News-Times to help ensure its survival, I am often faced with a flat-out reluctance to support the paper.
Please consider a few changes I believe may increase your circulation and benefit our community:
• Limit the word length of the letters to the editor (350 words is a common limit) and edit for clarity. Do not publish anonymous letters.
• Encourage in-depth reporting. The front-page article Dec. 27 on the Wildlife Resources Commission left me questioning. What is the Coastal Federation position? How will these changes affect local fishermen and local waters? What is the historic relationship between the WRC and the Marine Fisheries Commission?
• Solicit guest columns on local issues rather than giving space to Ann Coulter’s bad attitude.
• Occasionally give editorial space to your reporters.
• Reprint articles from Coastal Review Online and North Carolina Policy Watch.
• Give more space to local education. Inform us about the successes and challenges of local administrators, teachers, and students.
• Publish a list of nonprofits with contact information as you do churches so they can attract support and volunteers.
• Acknowledge that people who have lived here their whole lives consider sea level rise a reality. When a local man says he expects his lovely waterfront house to eventually become a high end duck blind, I believe him. Don’t naysay respected scientists in our area when they assert we are, here and now, dealing with climate change. Use them as a resource.
I write this with my very best wishes for a successful 2020 for the News-Times and with gratitude for the investment your paper has made over the years in this county.
SUSAN DeWITT WILDER
