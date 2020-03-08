Newport, N.C.
Mar. 3, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
In a recent letter to the editor, Mr. Cummings requested an answer to his questions about “the anger and outrage directed at the School Board” by MaST parents. I will gladly satisfy his request.
I would first start by asking Mr. Cummings what his response would be if he heard a rumor over the summer that the BOE was talking about closing his sons’ high school in a few short months. Not from the actual board, just a rumor, and upon closer inspection found it to be true. Yet no communication had gone out to explain to parents what was happening – zero communication occurred without the parents first expressing concerns and pushing for answers. And then you find out that the actions being considered by the board are illegal and very specific statutes must be followed to close a school in N.C.
Should we have just sat back and let this all happen? Aren’t you focused on the law – as someone who has “argued for a living?” Seems very odd to me that you wouldn’t understand why parents pushed back.
And then there is your question as to why parents think MaST is a “radically better option for their child than West, East, or Croatan.” Many of our parents have one child that attends MaST and another child who attends one of our three other high schools. The reasons parents choose different schools for their children is because each child learns differently and thrives in different environments. Your implication that MaST parents don’t want their children to go to school with yours does not hold any weight. But I guess you’ve never moved your children to a different school for a few years because you felt it better served their needs?
And when it’s all said and done Mr. Cummings, you have never walked the halls of MaST High School. I invite you to see our school and see the students who spent their summer fighting hard to keep the doors open. I ask you to look past your misinformed opinion (be it intentional or not) and truly take time to learn about the school.
MELISSA HOLDEN
