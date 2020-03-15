Morehead City, N.C.
March 12, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
On Wednesday, March 11th, the Mayor and Commissioners of Indian Beach became the 45th NC coastal community to adopt a resolution OPPOSING oil and gas exploration and seismic testing off the coast of our state.
They were the final incorporated community to adopt a resolution, making it now a clean sweep for our coast. So a huge THANK YOU to the mayor and commissioners for this action. This is huge!!!!
And while this is an awesome development, there are still a couple of agencies that have not adopted a resolution, one of those being the Carteret County Commissioners. It is time for this group to get on board and listen to the overwhelming opposition from communities, resident, visitors, science community and organizations such as Crystal Coast Waterkeeper.
Please urge the commissioners to adopt a resolution opposing seismic testing and offshore drilling. The next meeting of the Carteret County Commissioners is Monday, March 16th at 6:00 PM. Please take this opportunity to make our voices heard.
Any questions, please call Larry Baldwin, Crystal Coast Waterkeeper, at (252) 670-1413. Thank you for your support.
LARRY BALDWIN
