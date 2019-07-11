Newport, N.C.
July 9, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
I’m grieved that we have become a lawsuit happy society in which we easily claim discrimination when we don’t get something we want. This causes me to question if wealthy Americans can’t do the same, as they are the primary target Democrats intend to use to fund their ever increasing government programs. The 1% richest Americans are despised by them.
My debt requires me to cut back my expenditures and it seems irresponsible for Democrat presidential contenders to pledge to give even more when our national debt is already soaring.
I saw a recent graph that showed America currently owes 78% of its gross domestic produce (GDP) to our national debt (GDP is what we export from America, money belonging to private industry) and it’s projected to be 148% of our GDP in 2040 (everything and more would be needed to cover our debt alone).
Wouldn’t the 2020 election be best served to talk about ways to reduce our debt rather than unique ways to add to it? Contemplating government run healthcare — is there anyone who truly believes government is fiscally efficient at providing services, that their takeover of the healthcare system will improve it? The best solution to lower cost healthcare is more low income clinics for the struggling and the poor, while the wealthy continue with the benefit of private insurance. Government will immediately improve healthcare just by getting its overreaching regulations out of it.
To control our debt, government should cease paying anyone’s insurance premiums and put that money into community clinics using the latest tele-health technology, communing with semi-retired doctors through video (the VA successfully uses this and we veterans appreciate it).
Ronald Regan’s past words are truer that ever, showing we have not learned: “Government is not just part of the problem; government is the problem.”
Putting evermore control in government is a bad idea and the initial dividing point between conservatives and liberals. This issue decides our next election determining whether to keep government in balance with private industry capitalism or moving us into socialism. American capitalism has been the envy of the world. Yes, let’s fix what’s broken (fraud and greed), not replace our entire system inviting government bureaucracy and inefficiency. Remember Venezuela once thrived capitalistically, but fatally choose to enact socialism. America has too much debt to go this same route.
Stay our economic course and equip more health clinics, renting the buildings and staffing them with nurses (an initial economic boom for nursing and training in community colleges, plus Medicare pays so little to doctors, it frees them from this burden).
The Morehead City VA and Broad Street Clinics have the favor of us who use them, so note that this could be practical nationwide. This should be the Democrat contribution for health care and us being a nation that takes care of its citizens.
Let us also refrain from excessive criticisms of the American system. Be thankful; we are a good nation that offers benefits to those in need. All of us have flaws that need attention so let us and America simply try to be better and more efficient at everything we do.
GARRY CULPEPPER
Thought you wanted to cut excessive spending ? Guess you actually meant redirect that excessive spending . Oh, I think I get it.
