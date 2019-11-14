Morehead City, N.C.
Nov. 10, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Your staff photographer apparently cares very little for veterans. A silhouette photo of an unidentified veteran, with the flag oriented wrongly, an infant, whose mother will probably be shocked.
Where were pictures of the various veterans’ groups that where well represented in the parade?
Next: Who approved the Nov. 10 editorial page silhouette cartoon. No soldier would ever deliver such a sloppy salute!
B.J. ZMODA
World War II veteran
