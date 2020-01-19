Peletier, N.C.
Jan. 15, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Election season is upon us. It’s a time I always get excited about. I have a fire in my belly for the political process. I love making my voice heard in our Constitutional Republic.
My excitement for elections began at the ripe age of ten years old. My Dad was elected to the Newport Town Council. He served honorably from 1999-2003. I was able to grasp the concept of governing at a young age and it’s been something I’ve been passionate about ever since.
Voting simply isn’t enough for me; I’ve always wanted to help the candidates that wanted to make a difference and work for the betterment of their community.
In 2015, I got involved in Swansboro politics where I was living. I was appointed to the Historic Preservation Commission and also got involved in the Onslow County Republican Party. In 2017, I was selected as Precinct Chair.
I was an active participant in many grassroots efforts to help conservative candidates get elected at the federal, state, and local levels. This involvement afforded me the opportunity to meet Jennifer Dacey.
Jennifer Dacey came across as compassionate, practical, and someone wanting to make a positive difference. Just last month, Jennifer Dacey filed for a district court judge seat encompassing Craven, Carteret, and Pamilco counties. As someone who grew up in Carteret County and recently moved back to Carteret County, I will proudly cast my vote for Jennifer.
Professionally, I have experience working as a Deputy Clerk at the Onslow County Clerk of Courts office. I came in contact with many judges and attorneys during my time at the clerk’s office. I can attest to the fact that Jennifer’s temperament and ability to be fair but firm is unmatched in her judicial contest.
My friendship with Jennifer goes deeper than politics, and that’s because she genuinely cares about people. I’ve witnessed her generosity first hand, and I’ve also seen her turn the other cheek when she’s been
wronged. Jennifer is a patriot who remains faithful to her family and the values that make her who she is.
Jennifer Dacey is a Christian, Conservative, and legal scholar. She is a proponent of law enforcement and wants to work with law enforcement to combat the opioid crisis we are facing. She will interpret the law as written, but also believes in rehabilitation. Jennifer Dacey isn’t beholden to anyone except the Constitution and the laws that follow.
Please consider voting for Jennifer Dacey for District Court Judge on March 3rd in the Republican primary. You won’t be disappointed.
STEVEN OVERBY
