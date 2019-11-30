Morehead City, N.C.
Nov. 29, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Yes, there is something you can do!
If you are a mother, father, sister, brother, aunt, uncle, cousin, or a friend and you know someone who needs medical insurance coverage, direct your relative or friend to Carteret Community College next Thursday afternoon and evening, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. where volunteer navigators will assist folks in the computer lab in room 104, McGee Building.
This free event, staffed by all volunteers, will help you complete an online application or review your enrollment options. The deadline for open enrollment will end Thursday, Dec. 15th, 2019. Ninety percent of N.C. applicants get help in paying their premiums. Many premiums are less than $75 a month.
Bring with you to this meeting for all in the household: employer name/address/phone number, estimate of 2020 income, Social Security numbers or other proof of legal residence, birthdates, email address and password for applicant (if you have one.)
You can RSVP any of the following volunteer navigators:
Barb (252-422-1354)
Helene (252-269-0775)
Karen (252-646-1550)
or Fred (919-218-3210)
to reserve a place and get more information. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows. It is often possible to complete an application and enroll in less than an hour.
Get Covered Carteret is a volunteer group that has worked with over 500 applicants in the last seven years to get health insurance. Last year, one of our navigators, Holly Powell, was recognized with a N.C. Medallion from the governor of N.C. for her outstanding volunteer service as an Affordable Care navigator in Carteret County.
Please help us reach those without health insurance who are a part of our Carteret County family.
LELA FAYE RICH
Volunteer
