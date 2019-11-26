Beaufort, N.C.
Nov. 26, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
This year’s Community Thanksgiving Feast at the Beaufort Historic Site was incredible with gorgeous weather. It’s one of those amazing events that comes together because of the hard work behind the scenes of all of our restaurant friends and volunteers that give their time and talents. The camaraderie of the people that attend and gather together for this wonderful meal is what makes it so special for all of us that put the meal together.
I publicly thank everyone involved in this kickoff to the holiday season. Allison Thomas and her family from Scarborough Fare Catering provided the delicious turkey, dressing and gravy. The rest of the meal was just as awesome with clam chowder from Moonrakers; chili from Royal James; seafood gumbo from Spouter Inn; delicious ham from Finz; cornbread and cranberry sauce from Aqua; sweet potatoes from Donna’s Deli at the Pig; mashed potatoes from Clawson’s; succotash from Roland’s Barbeque; green beans with mushrooms from La Perla; collard greens from 34 Degrees North; green bean casserole from Ribeyes; pumpkin pies from City Kitchen; pecan pies from Front Street Grill at Stillwater and The Turner Street Market; apple pies from The National Charity League; and finally to top it all off, ice cream from The General Store. The Dock House provided all the paper products, and The Coffee Shop and Black Sheep provided the drinks.
Not only did the restaurants provide the food, but they also worked during the event along with the BHA staff members and volunteers serving and making sure everything was organized.
Most importantly this wonderful “team” made sure our 300 guests left completely happy! All of us who work on the Community Thanksgiving Feast agree it is one of our favorite events of the year because it is all about fellowship. This year please thank all the generous restaurants by supporting them during this holiday season, as well as throughout the year!
PATRICIA SUGGS
Executive director
Beaufort Historical Association
