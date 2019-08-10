Kinston, N.C.
Aug. 8, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
As a practicing attorney for some 60 years (recently retired), the one basic thing I learned above all else is that there are two sides to every case. That’s true not only in the courtroom, but in the political arena as well.
I’m neither a Democrat nor Republican, and I realize there is some bad as well as good in both parties. I’m registered “Unaffiliated.” When I was growing up back in the 1930s and ’40s my family were all Democrats. I was always a Democrat until I began to see how the left leaning politicians began to take over the party, until now they have become so radical that it’s actually scary and frightening. I don’t want to be an alarmist, but folks, we need to wake up before it’s too late!
Now let me tell you some good news. In fact, I consider it great news, giving us hope for the future. I refer to an up and coming movement across America among our young black population. They are beginning to see the light and are taking measures to do something about it.
For example, Lawrence Jones is editor-in-chief of Campus Reform, a project of the Leadership Institution out of Arlington, Va. He is 26 years old, was raised a Democrat, and was convinced that all Republicans were racists and bought into Barack Obama’s “hope and change” charade on the campaign trail. But in his own words, “Thank God, I saw the light. A family member helped put me on the path to realize the Democrat Party did not really care about black people. The more actual conservatives I met, the more I saw they weren’t really the racists I was led to believe. I got involved with Tea Party rallies, and I came to see my beliefs were actually conservative. As time went on I knew I had to expose the left’s methods to deceive Americans.”
That’s when he went undercover passing as a Democrat. Listen to his own words: “Believe it or not, I spent a full year embedded as a liberal activist with a group that registered people for ObamaCare. Oh, the things I saw! These leftist groups took taxpayer dollars to sign people up and then used the personal data to campaign with. They signed up everyone who breathed … illegal immigrants included. As part of my assignment, I even recorded one liberal ringleader’s scheme to exploit this data to defeat a conservative candidate in Austin, Texas. My investigations ran in cooperation with a well known conservative filmmaker who conducts ‘sting operations’ to reveal the true agenda of the left.”
Yes, Lawrence Jones has quite a story to tell. I’m encouraged when he says, “My Campus Reform Team at the Leadership Institute finds and trains these young conservatives to expose the lies, abuse and indoctrination they face at their schools.” He goes on to say that, “Campus Reform’s work is so effective that leftist professors fear us. They worry about us. They know Campus Reform has put them on notice that they can’t indoctrinate their students with impunity anymore.”
Now let me give you just four of the 160 documented victories for conservatives because of the great work of Campus Reform:
1. University of Tampa professor Ken Storey told his followers online that Hurricane Harvey’s destruction in Texas was “instant karma” for the Texans’ “evil” of voting for Donald Trump and conservative policies.
Result: Due to CampusReform.org’s public exposure of his disgusting insults, university officials fired this professor.
2. University of Nebraska-Lincoln lecturer Courtney Lawton harassed and prevented the student president of a conservative group from recruiting students to join her club.
Lawson, while gesturing with her middle finger, shrieked profanities at the conservative student and her group and called them “neo-fascists” and “Nazis.”
Result: Our Campus Reform website published the student’s cell phone video of this incident. The resulting public outrage caused college administrators to remove leftist Lawson from her teaching duties.
3. After Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced plans to revise education laws, Austin Community College professor Robert Ranco said online, “… I’d be OK if Betsy DeVos was sexually assaulted.”
Result: Within a week of Campus Reform’s report, an embarrassed Professor Ranco resigned from the college for his vile statement.
4. At Washington State University, leftist professors banned certain words from use in the classroom, including “illegal alien,” “male,” and “female” … words they said perpetuated “racism” and “white heterosexual privilege.” Students who used those words would lose grade points, fail assignments or be removed from class!
But one of Campus Reform’s brave student reporters, Peter Hasson, exposed this craziness.
Result: Because of the resulting pressure, the school ended this politically correct policy. Better yet, Peter’s articles stopped similar schemes at the University of New Hampshire and Rutgers University in New Jersey.
As you can see, such “naming and shaming” stops leftist abuses.
It is my hope and prayer that all true patriots will seek to know the truth about God’s will for America, for “The Truth shall make you free” (John 8:32).
DAN E. PERRY
