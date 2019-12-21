Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.
Dec. 19, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Let’s just say some foreign country wanted billions of dollars from America, ostensibly to do good and important stuff.
Let’s just say 10 or 20 U.S. czars of the CIA, FBI, State Department, DNI, US-AID and some ambassadors had to sign on. All did.
Let’s just say some czar’s family members get million dollar fees for speeches, and some czar’s kids get millions of dollars’ payola jobs.
Let’s just say some investigator in the country wants to investigate what the druggie son of a U.S. vice president is doing on the board of a company that’s being paid off by the country’s government.
Well evidently, the veep can’t have that investigation, so (Okayed by the U.S. president) extorts the county’s government with stopping the loan if they don’t fire the investigator. They do it in six hours.
The money disappeared.
Surprise, surprise, surprise. None of the czars or intel agencies know what happened to the money.
Then the new U.S. president wants to make sure the next grant to any other country doesn’t just disappear.
Democrats impeach him.
Do you just wonder how much of that grease oozed back to U.S. politicians?
BILL PRICE
