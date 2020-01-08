Morehead City
Jan 7, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
The Carteret Democratic Party would like to wish all residents of Carteret County a healthy and happy New Year. May 2020 be a year of positive growth for our wonderful county and its people.
This new year has given our party a new beginning with new headquarters at 700 Arendell Street (downtown) in Morehead City with many new members and volunteers. However, we can always use more volunteers to help man our office, stuff envelopes, or just brainstorm on how to better our efforts to improve all our citizens life in the future.
If you have a few hours to give us your time, please call (252) 654-2792 or contact us on the web at www.carteretdemocrats.org. We’d love to meet you.
Happy New Year!
JANET WOODWARD
Communications Staff Member
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.