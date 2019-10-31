Morehead City, N.C.
Oct. 29, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Despite efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and lawsuits to end its benefits, the ACA is still the law. Open enrollment for 2020 runs Nov 1 – Dec 15, 2019, and subsidies that help pay premiums and cost sharing reductions which reduce out-of-pocket costs will still be available.
In 2019, 5,088 Carteret County residents enrolled in ACA coverage. Ninety-four percent of them received financial help to cover monthly premiums which resulted in average premiums of just $74/month, and 60% qualified for cost sharing reductions which lowered their deductible and co-pays/coinsurance.
Note that if your income is too high to qualify for help paying your premium, you may qualify for an exemption that will allow you to enroll in a low cost catastrophic plan.
Going without health insurance could mean that you are just one medical emergency from bankruptcy. Plus, you’re foregoing the free preventative care and negotiated rates for care that come with Marketplace policies.
Like last year, current enrollees may have received a letter from BCBSNC stating what their premium will be if they allow their coverage to ro ll over automatically for 2019. This letter can be confusing and inaccurate because it assumes that your subsidy will be the same in 2020 as it was in 2019. It is further complicated by the fact that there are a different assortment of plans available for 2020.
Even if you’re thinking that you will let your enrollment roll over, it’s recommended that you return to the Marketplace to ensure that the information in your application is current and correct and that you are enrolled in the plan that is best for you.
If you want to explore your options for 2020 coverage and/or ensure that your application is up-to-date and you are enrolled in the best plan, free local in-person assistance is again available. We can meet with you at the Carteret County Public Library in Beaufort or at Broad Street Clinic in Morehead City.
We are also partnering with Carteret Community College to sponsor an enrollment event on Dec. 5th from 4-8 p.m.
At an appointment or at the event, we can explain your options, help you apply and enroll, or help you update your previous application and select the best plan for your 2020 coverage.
To schedule an appointment and/or get more details, call one of us at the numbers listed below, call toll free 1-855-733-3711, or go online to NCNavigator.net.
You can also enroll on your own by calling the Marketplace call center at 1-800-318-2596 (24/7) or by going online to www.healthcare.gov or www.cuidadodesalud.gov/es/.
Don’t forget — the deadline for enrolling in 2020 coverage is Dec. 15th!
KAREN BAGGOTT 252-646-1550 – Morehead City
FRED HARVEY 919-218-3210 – Beaufort
HELENE KELLY 252-269-0775 – Beaufort
BARB THOMAS 252-422-1354 – Morehead City
Volunteer ACA Navigators with Legal Aid of N.C.
