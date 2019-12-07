Beaufort, N.C.
Dec. 5, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
I had a question today about a county commissioner’s action a year or two ago concerning a private road in Newport. I logged on to the county website and went to the county commissioners’ tab, which is where county commissioner agendas, minutes and videos of meetings are to be found. In the past the current calendar year’s information was prominent on the page (which makes sense) and prior year’s agendas, minutes and videos of county commissioner meetings could be found under the archive center button, which again made sense.
Today when I clicked on the archives center button to view prior year’s agendas, I was surprised to see that only “budgets documents, financial reports, shore protection information,” which was very comprehensive I may add, and the shore protection newsletter were available. Personally, I am not sure who would be interested in a budget from five years ago? I do feel that county commissioner minutes would be a prime item that ordinary citizens would be more interested in than old budgets, which few people can read or comprehend.
Having the ability to view prior year agendas is a quick way to identify when an action was before the County Board of Commissioners without having to read through mountains of minutes that can be more than a hundred pages. Once you find the item you are looking for on an agenda you then know the date of the minutes to find the item you were searching for. That was the past; it does not work that way now? Why?
In this day of technology, I find it surprising that I cannot look up county information such as agendas or minutes from prior years on the county website. Especially, since this information had previously been posted on the county website for many prior years. However, I can look up five years of old county budgets and/or Beach Commission documents that seem to include every document the Beach Commission ever produced. If anything with the advances in technology, it should be easier to look up past agendas and minutes than it was in prior years.
I called the county IT department and explained that I could not find past agendas and/or minutes and asked if the commissioner archives were located on the county website some place other than where they had been located on the county website in the past, the archive center?
I was surprised to be told that I had to make a request to the clerk to the Board of Commissioners to receive a copy of any agendas, minutes or commissioner meeting videos from prior years. One would think that the clerk to the Board of Commissioners would be busy in her daily duties and the best use of her time would not be looking up mundane requests from taxpayers for agendas and/or minutes, especially since we could’ve looked them up in past years ourselves.
I was also told that I would need to furnish to the clerk to the Board of Commissioners the subject of my request, name, address, email address and phone number to receive any information from the county.
My first question is why does the County Board of Commissioners need to know my name, address and what public information I am looking for before it is given to me? Are they trying to micromanage everyone in the county? The county commissioners’ agendas and minutes are public documents. I cannot imagine anyone desiring to read past ones as anything but for research of public issues.
Transparency in government is a good thing. Why are the county commissioners trying to stop it?
CHARLES M. WILLIS
