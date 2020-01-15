Morehead City, NC
Jan. 10, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I would like to thank Walter Phillips for the many years he gave to the News-Times as Editor.
Having a local newspaper is essential for any community, and I can’t imagine Carteret County without the News-Times. It has been a gift that the Phillips family has given to the community for 75 years.
I have worked with Walter through the years on community events, non-profit projects, and government issues. I even had the pleasure of working as a reporter for the paper for a brief time when I filled in for a staff member who was out on extended leave.
I saw first-hand the long hours and dedication Walter gave to his job. Walter was a wonderful mentor and taught me so much about writing for a newspaper. I will always be indebted for this training.
I am glad the News-Times will continue in print and I hope it always will. There’s nothing quite like holding a newspaper in your hands. Computers cannot replace the feel of a newspaper.
I always look forward to getting the paper and taking some quiet time to read every word – from the front page to the back.
Thank you, Walter. Our community is a much better place because of you and the News-Times.
CINDI B. HAMILTON
