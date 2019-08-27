West Jefferson, N.C.
Aug. 26, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Liberals have again resurrected the call for banning modern sporting rifles (aka assault weapons). Of course true “assault weapons” are select fire (meaning full, semi, and/or burst fire) rifles. Typically, these use rifle class cartridges, as opposed to submachine guns that use pistol cartridges.
Semi-automatic means one round fired per trigger pull; full automatic means multiple rounds fired per single trigger pull. Burst fire means a preset number of cartridges fired per pull (usually three). Full automatic and burst fire weapons are tightly regulated by the federal government, and none made after 1986 can be owned by private citizens. There is not a presence of full or burst fire legal arms involved in crime. Additionally, pre-1986 automatics, aka class III arms, are extremely expensive. Of course, criminals can alter or steal these arms as well.
Liberals also want to ban magazines that hold more than 10 cartridges. Cartridges are also called rounds; thus one cartridge is one round. Most modern handguns carry magazines with more than 10 rounds, and this dates back to around the 1930s. The early Savage .32-caliber used a double stack magazine, then we had the 1935 Browning 9 mm pistol. So the plus 10 round magazine is not new.
Then the liberals decry the speed of fire delivery of these so called high capacity arms (high capacity defined as over 10 rounds). This is a red herring.
For example: The old U.S. service pistol the 1911 .45-caliber, holds 8 rounds in its magazine, plus one in the chamber. This platform has been used in one form or another in competition for generations, and some hold up to 29 rounds.
A dedicated competitor can (from the draw), engage six targets at 15 yards, with two rounds each, reload, and six rounds again (two each), in around 6 seconds. (Faster by some professional competitors). This with a high degree of accuracy. Thus, the magazine capacity is not really the issue, as any detachable magazine can be quickly changed.
There are defensive situations where the ability to fire many rounds would be needed. This is why law enforcement uses these magazines. Most law enforcement pistols carry around 15-17 rounds depending on caliber (less with the .45-caliber or .40-caliber, more with the 9 mm).
The use of revolvers is mostly extinct among law enforcement today. Similarly, the citizen needs modern arms to defend against all manner of threats present today.
The point here is that the modern defensive arm among civilians, are not the assault weapons used by the military. The standard capacity magazine (aka high capacity magazine), has been with us since early in the 1900s. Allowing the liberal gun ban crowd to ban either will not accomplish crime reduction. It will limit citizens’ rights and freedoms. Let us not fall for this false ruse given the name of “gun control.”
WILLIAM RUDDER
