Morehead City, N.C.
Oct. 14, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
I’m certain that many of Carteret County residents and those outside our county know Industrial Drive. For as long as I can remember it has been arguably one of the worst roads in the county. If you’ve ever driven on it, you are certain to remember the numerous potholes and all together bad condition.
For those not familiar with Industrial Drive, it is a short street just off Highway 70 one block west of the Crystal Coast Plaza shopping center where Chick Fil-A, TJ Maxx and others are located and is home to approximately 20 local businesses.
I became more familiar with Industrial Drive when Southeastern Elevator relocated to 143 Industrial Drive last fall. It only took a couple of trips down the street to remind me of the long-time terrible condition of the road and to find that most people that regularly frequented Industrial Drive were accessing the street by entering from the rear of adjacent shopping center. The situation was not good.
The short story is that after doing some research I found that while many people were working to improve the condition of the street, no set plan for repair was in process. I contacted Mark Mansfield, county commissioner, and Don Kirkman, director of the Carteret County Economic Development Council (EDC).
Don skillfully presented the issue to the county commissioners at this year’s February county commissioner’s meeting. With the support of Mark and other commissioners, the county provided a grant earmarked exclusively for funding a significant portion of the needed repairs to support continued economic growth. Don Kirkman secured the balance of the funding from some of the property owners and the road was repaired and repaved in mid-September. Job well done!
I personally thank Mark Mansfield and the county commissioners for their participation. I also thank Don Kirkman for presenting the issue professionally and pointing to the positive economic impact of a more accessible industrial area. Also, a thank you to Thomas Simpson Construction for completing the project on time and on budget. And to others that participated that I may have overlooked.
The investment in the road will generate increased business and tax base for the county and prolong the life of vehicles regularly using Industrial Drive. For those that have discontinued supporting businesses on Industrial Drive due to its prior condition, welcome back to the neighborhood!
MARK SUBER
Southeastern Elevator
