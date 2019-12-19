Beaufort, N.C.
Dec. 18, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Yesterday there was something that should have hit every respectable news source in the United States. The FISA judge demanded that the government get the court a submission by Jan. 10, 2020, detailing what it is doing to make sure claims in surveillance applications accurately reflect facts known by the FBI.
Since a multiple year, multiple million-dollar investigation seems to have been spurred by false, misleading and/or omissions of facts in the applications to grant surveillance on Carter Page, the Democrat spokespersons at CBS, NBC and ABC did not spend one second covering this matter on their evening news. Could it be because this goes against the Democratic announcements made by their less than “honorable” Adam Schiff when he disputed the Nunes’ memo which said there were problems with the FISA applications for the Carter Page issue.
The Wall Street Journal reported, “In fact the third line of the Schiff memo reads: ‘FBI and DOJ officials did not abuse the [FISA] process, omit material information, or subvert this vital tool to spy on the Trump campaign.’” They pointed out that the IG report shows many and varied ways all of those were done by the FBI. Remember this is the same Adam Schiff who apparently lied about having hard evidence to prove the Russia charges he was making against the president. I guess he is trying to prove his buddy Blumenthal’s statement “Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus.” It means false in one thing, false in everything.
The IG report found 17 errors, omissions, etc., with one being an intentional changing of a document to totally misstate the facts of the document. Another interesting thing about the 17 issues the IG found was that all 17 leaned to the left according to him. How can anyone say that 17 errors all lean in the same direction and there was no bias by the FBI?
Take a coin and toss it 17 times. If you do not get the same side of the coin 17 times, then do it again and again until you get 17 heads or 17 tails.
How many of the national news outlets have covered the 17 errors and the FISA court’s issues with the FBI and the DOJ? How many of the many so called news outlets have you heard report that the Nunes’ memo was much more accurate than the Schiff memo according to the IG report? Many of them were basically calling Nunes a liar while supporting Schiff. It turns out that the liar is Schiff.
Kimberley Strassel says “Adam Schiff owes the country an enormous apology” for the misstatements in his memo. I will not hold my breath until Schiff apologizes as I do not expect him to apologize to Mr. Nunes or the American public.
When will the major news outlets start reporting the news in a somewhat neutral manner?
TURNER PIGFORD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.