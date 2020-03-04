Newport, N.C
March 1, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
As I’m writing this letter I am a candidate for school board. When it is published, I will be a past candidate or the Republican nominee for Carteret County Board of Education, District 2.
I spent years educating myself – studying legislation, educational policy, spending hours a week at the school and in our classrooms. I’ve attended every Board of Education meeting for four years, since my oldest child entered Kindergarten. I’ve worked hard to raise thousands of dollars for our schools. I’ve advocated for the students and teachers, and I’m willing to speak out even if I know it will be hit with opposition. I’ve also been very open that I support non-partisan school board elections. Education isn’t political. Kids aren’t political. School safety isn’t political. Curriculum - not political. Kids aren’t partisan. And every one of them, every teacher, janitor, cafeteria worker, teacher assistant, librarian, administrator – all deserve more. More than the pay they get and much more than the respect they get.
Saturday night, the Crystal Coast Tea Party made the decision to email, and post to their website, a Photoshopped image, of me (and Andrea Beasley) with Nancy Pelosi. They included the verbiage – “don’t be fooled by fake Republicans promising to work with Democrats on Carteret County School Board in non-partisan school board elections. That would be like Senator John McCain promising to vote to end Obamacare, or these two Republican school board candidates shredding the President’s State of the Union Address.”
Not that I feel the need to defend my political history to the Tea Party, but political affiliation is public knowledge, as is which primary you vote. Therefore, it’s public knowledge, since I registered at age 18 – I’m a Republican. In addition to my conservative values, that I raise my three small children on, I have a couple things some members of the Tea Party are lacking -Decency and Morals.
With this campaign I was able to show my kids (ages 5, 7, and 8) how to play fair – when we stopped to pick up signs that had blown over, we also picked up our opponent’s. I ran on my qualifications and strengths, not someone else’s weakness. The most important thing I showed my three kids is that I will ALWAYS be their voice. I will fight for what is right, and I will fight to always give them the best.
To the Tea Party – thank you for giving me the chance to teach my children not to trust anything without doing their research. Thank you for allowing me to teach my kids that you respect people until they give you a reason not to, and after that – respect is no longer a privilege – it’s now earned. Thank you for giving me a chance to show them not all people are what they claim to be – and for them to be sure they associate with people that will build them up, and cheer them on. If at any point my children realize that their circle isn’t cheering them on, they know it’s okay to walk away and find a new circle.
To the Republican Party – I’m sorry the Tea Party carries our name on their back. I stand with you disappointed that the Tea Party portrays themselves as true representatives of our party. We all know that the actions of a few on Saturday night do not represent the morals and values that we hold true.
We can do better, and our kids deserve it.
KATIE STATLER
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.