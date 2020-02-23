Morehead City, N.C.
Feb. 20, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I cannot express how upset I am in what is happening at our beloved Shevans Park. Our City Council has taken a place that was enjoyed by children of all ages that was so appropriate to this neighborhood and turned it into a theme park monstrosity.
Garish colors are popping up like unwanted weeds and this is just wrong!
Bordering Morehead City’s beloved Promise Land, who thought this was a good idea? I doubt any of the kids even noticed the lack of color before and I’m sure they won’t have any more fun on this Myrtle Beach-style eyesore. This is just wrong!
BETTY BISSETT
