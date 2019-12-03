Beaufort, N.C.
Dec. 1, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Normally, one of Ken Humphrey’s basically unreadable, myopic, hate filled diatribes against President Trump deserves no response. However, seeing as how he decided to poke his head out of his hate hole to insult the local political sentiment with more lying invectives with his Nov. 27 letter, I decided to reply.
Re: impeachment certainty. Perhaps Mr. Humphrey did not get the memo. The Pervert Party has boxed itself into a corner. If they vote for impeachment, they lose Dem representatives in the next election and the Senate gets to call the Bidens, Clinton, Schiff, the leaker blower, anybody else under oath, exposing even more graft and corruption. Ouch for the (D)egenerate party.
Don’t impeach and the foaming at the mouth (D)eranged base will go into apoplectic overload. What’s a Pelosi-never-held a-real-job, Botox-filled, political creature to do?
Mr. Humphrey expounds on impeachment witnesses Gordon Sondland, Fiona Hill and Masha Yonovitch to make his point of all the professional bureaucrat advisers that are so dismayed that Trump is upsetting all their carefully laid self-serving, self-important schemes of personal enrichment. He forgot to add Vindman, the leaker in chief, but I will add him to Mr. Humphrey’s list of arrogant, immigrants we have blessed to come into the USA.
That’s right, each of these deep state parasites is a foreign immigrant except Sondand, a first generation immigrant Jew whose parents escaped Nazi Germany to Canada, then the USA. They have been blessed with U.S. citizenship and worked themselves into positions of foreign policy political power. Are they grateful? No, they are upset that Trump exposed their un-American foreign policy globalist interagency collusions to protect political elites laundering taxpayer dollars to enrich themselves.
Finally, Mr. Humphrey goes after Trump for pardoning four Navy Seals and the firing of Navy Secretary Richard Spenser. Spenser was disappointed in the verdict that exonerated Seal Eddie Gallagher on all but a lesser charge and was attempting to go around Trump’s pardon of that charge, by stripping Gallagher of the Navy Seal Trident Pin, effectively demoting him. Trump caught on and took decisive action removing another deep state obstructionist trying to implement his own policy rather than acknowledge the chain of command.
The first thing to take from each of these situations, is that unelected, deep state bureaucrats are actively, deliberately, and determinately seeking to undermine the policies of the president, elected by the American people to thwart the very things we are seeing unfold.
Secondly, we are witnessing the exposing of corrupt political elites who have been using our tax dollars, and given as foreign aid, to enrich themselves in shady business deals. In desperation, they have weaponized U.S. government intelligence agencies against anyone who calls them out.
The real story of the fake Russian collusion, the fake whistleblower, the fake Mueller report, the fake impeachment hearings, and the fake news media is that war is being waged by politically connected elites and intelligence agency spooks against us, the regular hardworking American citizen.
I truly feel sorry for Mr Humphrey and my other Democrat friends who cannot see the truth and are like I was for 35 adult years before my eyes were opened. For them it is all about blind hatred for one man. For people like me, it has nothing to do with Trump. He was simply the one man brave enough and in a position address to the concerns I and millions of others have had about secure borders, American values, the economy, judicial activism, and the undermining of the God-inspired U.S. Constitution. So far, I think he has done a job beyond expectations. I pray that he has the fortitude to continue the battle.
CLARK CALLAWAY
