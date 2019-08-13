Williston, N.C.
Aug. 11, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
As chairperson of the Carteret County Democratic Party, I am honored to announce that for the first time in nearly 15 years we are opening a full time party headquarters. We welcome all to our grand opening at 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17th at 700 Arendell St., Morehead City. Third Congressional District candidate Allen Thomas is our guest speaker.
As your Democratic neighbors, we love sharing this beautiful corner of North Carolina and as fellow citizens we are actively engaged in doing some good to help make Carteret County a better place for all. In the words of our Pledge of Allegiance that Democrats reaffirm whenever we meet, we fiercely believe in “One Nation, under God, Indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for All.” Our common bonds and shared concerns in Carteret County are stronger than the agendas of those who seek to divide us.
When Carteret County shared the misery of Hurricane Florence last fall, political affiliation was far from our minds — it was all about neighbors looking out for each other and rebuilding our community. That common experience underscores a self-evident truth — above all else, we are in this together.
The Democratic Party’s re-establishment of a county headquarters is our bold statement to those who seek to make Carteret a one-party county, and we are proud to share our positive message with our neighbors. Division and exclusion are anathema to the moral foundation of the United States and why scores of patriotic Americans, regardless of politics have fought, bled and died for our freedom. Carteret County Democrats are steadfast in our patriotism and love of country. We believe:
• All people have value and all Americans are entitled to “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” as enshrined in our Declaration of Independence.
• In freedom of speech, freedom of and from religion, working for the common good and equal protection under the law.
• In standing up against injustice and intolerance.
• That all Americans should have decent health care and a living wage.
• In our solemn responsibility to future generations to preserve and protect the Crystal Coast.
• Welcoming newcomers to our shores is part of our American heritage and makes us a stronger and more just nation.
• That we all do better when we all do better.
• That Americans are not perfect, but when we heed the better angels of our nature, America is truly exceptional.
• Our Democratic values are American values.
Please join us for our celebration on Aug. 17th.
DENNIS LITALIEN
