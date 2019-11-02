Newport, N.C.
Oct. 29, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
So, Trump announces that he removed our troops from Syria, as I understand it there were about 50, and the godless Democrat Party in Congress and their propaganda generators, aka mainstream media, go bonkers.
Then it turns out that while these disciples of Satan were foaming at the mouth and salivating over Trump’s newest impeachable offense, he had given orders to take out the most sought after despot in the world. And the very efficient U.S. military team succeeded. The “austere religious leader” took a one-way ticket to hell. One of the reasons this little party succeeded is because Trump did not enlighten Pelosi and most particularly “Pencil Neck,” the clueless congressional leaker.
These soulless people are obsessed with taking down the Trump administration, regardless of the lies and trumped up charges it takes to do it. No pun intended. They would rather America become a Third World country, like “Californication,” than to see this president succeed. Too bad, they have quite a while yet to commiserate with each other. Five more years of crying and denying.
Nancy says she is praying for the president. That shows how much she hates him because I believe her prayers are to the Prince of Darkness. She is like the Koran-believing Islamic Muslims she protects; I think the god she worships is not the God of Abraham. The main reason I can say this is because of the “fruit” she and the party she represents display, i.e., her stance on abortion, gender swapping, homosexuality, and the absence of truth in her and the other lunatic liberals. These pathetic liberals are without integrity, without honor, have no self respect and care only for their warped social agenda. They are lost.
The Democrat Party of today is not what it used to be when I was a young man. I was a Democrat back then; I supported Jim Hunt and his political machine to the hilt. The Democrat Party of John Kennedy, and even Lyndon Johnson, was not the radical socialist ideology of today’s dying godless Democrat Party. God help this nation when they get total control of the three branches of government.
Thank God, I began thinking outside the Democrat machine propaganda. I started looking at the other view, which so many of the current liberals do not do by any stretch of the imagination. I believe most people who follow the likes of MSNBC, CNN, ABC, etc., do not watch or read any opposing views. I know I have friends and family who are guilty of this. Therefore, they don’t have a clue of what is really going on. And yes, I see and read more than I like of these liberal sewage traps. That is how I KNOW they are lying to their sheep.
Should liberals actually be informed of both sides of an issue they could not help having a more conservative outlook. For example, how can you not be pleased with the economy as it is today? The unemployment numbers are historically low for everyone, not just the supreme white (a sarcastic jab at the “white supremacy”) population. How can they be unhappy with this?
America has finally become energy independent, producing more oil than anyone. This is good, isn’t it? How can you logically be against reducing our dependence on another country for resources? America has finally gotten the opportunity to redo NAFTA, which is so unfair to the United States. Why is this a bad thing? It is not. Even extreme left liberals should be happy with this.
Also, China is being called out as the international thief and human rights abuser that it is. Everyone should be supporting this effort, right and left. Let’s not forget about how Mexico is now helping with the border crisis. They must be doing a great job. I don’t think I have seen or read a paragraph on this from the MSM in many weeks now. Mexico’s involvement is due to Trump’s influence, like it or not. In my way of thinking truth is fact and vice versa. Not as Biden would have you believe. A lie doesn’t become truth just because it is repeated often. Although, the Democrats certainly think it does.
There are many other instances that could be stated, but you get the point. These things are good for black, brown, white and the blended variety of people. We should come together as a people and celebrate the obviously good things happening and berate and protest the bad.
Trump does and says a lot of things that make me cringe, truly. But I can let those things slide. He at least is not selling uranium to Russia or buying “likes” from Iran or jobs from Ukraine. It is my prayer that my God, an awesome God, will see this nation put Him first once again as it was from the foundation. And I pray that this nation will begin doing so now.
HARRY THOMPSON
