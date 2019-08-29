Beaufort, N.C.
Aug. 28, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
You hear people talk about their email, social media or computers being “hacked.” It sounds far fetched until it happens to you.
Last Friday, I came back to my office and noticed something strange. My Facebook page had a post on there I didn’t recognize. It contained some inappropriate comments and I wondered who had posted it.
I’m kind of a novice when it comes to social media so I thought I was reading something that one of my “Facebook Friends” had posted and was showing up on my “feed.” Then I realized it was appearing under my name!
I didn’t understand how it could happen or know what I should do.
I quickly Googled how to remove something from Facebook and got it erased. It must not have been up there too long because I haven’t talked to anybody who actually saw it on my page. However, someone apparently took a picture of the screen and has been sending it around. I can assure you that if you get this picture that I did not write those things and don’t know who did.
I asked several people who are more computer literate than I am what could have possibly happened. Their theories were that someone had either stepped behind the counter and saw my computer with my Facebook page open and made the post, or someone “hacked” into my account. After learning this, I quickly changed my password and now never leave my computer unattended unless all the programs are closed out. Thankfully, I don’t do a lot of banking or credit card purchases on the computer so it appears nothing else was tampered with.
I have heard stories of this type of thing happening to other people, but never thought it would happen to me. I let my guard down and someone knew how to take advantage of it.
Many people of my generation use Facebook so we can keep up with the family and see pictures of the grandkids. After this experience, I’m starting to wonder if it is worth it.
I hope you will learn from my experience and take steps to secure your computer and your social media accounts. Being “hacked” is not something I would wish on my worst enemy.
EDDIE BO WHEATLY
Carteret County Commissioner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.