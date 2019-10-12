Morehead City, N.C.
Oct. 10, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Morehead City voters will have a very important decision to make in the upcoming election for Council members on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Council members Bill Taylor and Diane Warrender (up for reelection) and Kerry McCann, voted to raise our taxes 8.6%, plus a $60 increase per year in our water, sewer and garbage fees.
I’m sure you have already noticed your water bill being higher, all during a time when some of us were still trying to dig out from Hurricane Florence. These Council members had wanted a 17.2% increase, but compromised to 8.6% when Council members Harvey Walker and George Ballou opposed raising it.
Taylor and Warrender have a tax and spend mentality. They epitomize true wasteful spending and very poor money management of our tax dollars.
I was employed by Waste Industries (1990-2004), and we ran a street sweeping operation. Street sweepers are very high in maintenance costs and break down often due to their complexity of moving parts to function properly. We got rid of it because it was a loser. The town had a contract for $30,000 per year with us to provide this service.
Apparently the decision to buy a street sweeper for $158,600 cash (part of the increase Morehead City taxpayers will have to pay) was led by Bill Taylor since he praised the decision to buy the sweeper at the Monday, Oct. 7, meeting. What he did not mention are all the maintenance costs, plus repairs, labor and benefits, fuel, depreciation and cost to house the sweeper, which are all very expensive as I mentioned earlier.
We can easily do the math (something taxpayers need to understand when doing a budget) when deciding about the best use of taxpayer dollars.
Morehead City taxpayers paid $158,600, less $30,000 (contract for total services) showing a cost of $128,600 in the budget which isn’t really true.
NO, it’s $158,600, plus all the associated operational expenses with it, which run about 40% of the cost per year of the machine, or $63,440, plus labor and benefits, or $45,000 minimum, totaling $108,440.
This is almost four times the amount of the previous $30,000 contract, not counting $158,600 to buy the machine. That’s not the best use of our tax dollars.
I drive the main streets daily and haven’t noticed that they were trashy or dirty to warrant this kind of expense.
If Mr. Taylor wants the streets cleaned, he should get a broom or a blower.
DALLAS GOODWIN
