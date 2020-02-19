Morehead City, N.C.
February 18, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I had a conversation with a mutual friend of a candidate who is running for re-election to the Board of Education. His friend led the efforts to illegally close the MaST High School last summer. I was shocked at the misinformation that this gentleman shared about MaST. As we are in the midst of the primary election, it is important to base your voting decisions on actual facts and not rumors that fit a personal agenda.
Rumor 1 – MaST is a financial drain on the system, and takes resources from our other high schools. FALSE – according to data provided by the CC public schools, MaST has the lowest per pupil expenditure of all four county high schools (East - $9534.30, West - $7903.68, Croatan - $7461.00, and MaST – 6736.52) In addition, as the students matriculate in their junior & senior years they will actually generate money for the school system as the county still gets their annual allotment from the state while most of their educational expenses are assumed by Carteret Community College. Those funds benefit the entire school system. Secondly, most of the college coursework at MaST is not offered at the conventional high schools – resources are NOT being taken from the other schools. Lastly, the budget for MaST is less than 1% of the total CC public school annual budget.
Rumor 2 – MaST is for privileged kids who are trying to get a jump-start on college. FALSE – Though it is true that the students will earn an associate degree by attending MaST, most of the coursework is geared toward local jobs such as aquaculture, boat building, marine propulsion and welding. The majority of the students are planning to enter the career track coursework and seek employment here. Also, false is the narrative that the school serves privileged kids. In fact, according to the NC Department of Public Instruction (DPI) School Report Card, MaST serves the highest percentage of economically disadvantaged kids of all four county high schools at 64.6%.
Rumor 3 – MaST is for a select few, and most of the kids will be leaving the county when they graduate. FALSE – Again, most of the students are taking the career track coursework, meaning they will enter the workforce at graduation. MaST is open to any rising 9th grade student county-wide via lottery. And the argument about kids leaving the county is a red herring. If that is the criteria we are using, then what about the AIG program? It funds the “select few” who are much more likely to leave the county than the MaST students. And, I might add that the candidate who pushed so hard to close MaST stridently states himself as a leader for the AIG community in the CC public schools. His actions indicate he is not advocating for all of our county students.
Though only in operation for one and a half years, MaST is working well! In their first year, they scored an “A” rating by the NC DPI, and in fact had the highest scores in the county in the subjects of English II and Math I (thanks to excellent teaching by Mr. Pittman and Mrs. Doss!) In addition, MaST was the safest high school in the county with ZERO acts of bullying or criminal activity.
In closing, please research all of the candidates for the Board of Education, as well as our County Commissioners. Carteret County is poised for rapid growth in the next few years with the opening of the highway to Raleigh. Like it or not, change is coming. We need to elect leaders who will harness that change for the betterment of our entire community, not just for those who happen to have been born into the right family or stand to profit financially from the developments sure to come. Our kids need more educational opportunity, not less!!
I heartily endorse Andrea Beasley and Katie Statler for the Board of Education primaries in their respective districts.
CLARK JOHNSON
