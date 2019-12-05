Morehead City, N.C.
Nov. 3, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
“Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to a political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports … The mere politician, equally with the pious man, ought to respect and to cherish them … And let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion.” This is but a snippet of President George Washington’s Farewell Address of 1796 (Aug. 27, 1796).
Washington, in a long letter to the press, is announcing his decision not to seek another term as president and his retirement from public life. After 45 years of service to his country and to his native Virginia as a state legislator, military general and U.S. president, he is ready to relinquish the “reins of power” with some strong advice for a new nation about unity, liberty, freedom, political parties, entangling foreign alliances and developing her own identity independent of the interests of Europe.
Washington’s homage to “religion” and later his request for forgiveness from his many sins and errors from the Almighty (God) is a plea to a nation — in all your doings and deliberations do not forget to submit them to God and conduct all of your affairs (personal, commercial and government) by the rules of the “Higher Power.”
Washington was extolling the wisdom and virtues of the Bible as the key to preserving all which “we hold dear as Americans.” Without religion or the guidance of the Holy One, there cannot be any morality. Without morality, there is no unity, peace nor liberty nor justice. Approximately 70 years later, another president, Abraham Lincoln in his regular Friday evening dinner with pastors and ministers, corrected a minister who said, “Let us pray that God agrees with us!” Lincoln retorted, “No, let us pray that we agree with God!”
Almost 225 years after Washington’s Farewell Address, religion and morality has almost vanished as “guiding principle” of the United States of America! It is money, wealth, military power, social and political prestige, market share, business net worth and family pride that governs this country. University presidents rarely report to Congress the moods and vicissitudes of the “intellectual community.” U.S. presidents do not regularly meet with the clergy of all creeds. U.S. presidents do not meet with the leaders and teachers of our youth such as our public schools, the Boys and Girls Scouts, the Boys and Girls Clubs, One Hundred Black Men, Junior Achievement and the Pop Warner Little Leagues. You do not see state and federal legislators meeting with our elders, seniors and our disabled citizens to gain the wisdom of their years and experience and ask them what do they think of our health care system. Not often does the press ask the average guy or gal on the street, “what is your opinion?” This country “beats to a different drummer” — the rich, the powerful, the connected, the “insider,” the influential and the privileged elites among us are the rhythm setters.
The late pastor, J. Vernon McGhee remarked before his death that “America has never been a Christian nation!” Women came here from Europe near slaves. Africans and some poor whites came as “indentured servants” and then the Africans became our slaves. The Native Americans who opened their arms up to the “new arrivals” and celebrated the first “Thanksgiving” with the Europeans were soon to be slaves —their way of life which they enjoyed for over 35,000 years became extinct in just 300 years after the arrival of the Europeans. (I am part Cherokee and I know their pain.) Every “ism” (racism, sexism, pedophilism, xenophobism, homophobism, etc.) and every form of hatred, violence, mayhem and malady is intractably woven into the American fabric of life. The very streets of America even our “church hill districts” are laced with illegal drugs, sex and slave trafficking, sexual idolatry and pure genocide — we are killing each other not by the thousands but by the hundreds on a daily basis in every city, town, village, hamlet and community in the United States of America. Sadly, we have become a nation where every evil and sin is readily available if you have the money to purchase it. How can “God Bless America” when very few Americans are willing to stand against these evils and dismiss the “isms” of life in America as “that is the way those people live?”
At 11 a.m. every Sunday morning, the bulk of the citizens of this country “darken the doorways” of “segregated churches” which “quietly” state that we are still a “segregated society.” God shall punish all unrighteousness, sins and omissions by men, women, children, nations, parties, factions, individuals and groups. America shall pay for all of her sins and omissions — just watch and see!
Rev. DR. GEORGE A. BATES, JD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.