Beaufort, N.C.
January 28, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
After months of watching and listening to the news reporting of the proceedings in our nation’s capital I feel compelled to provide a historical observation from a friend of possibly the richest and wisest gentleman to ever live on this planet we call earth. King Solomon was this rich guy and his friend was named Agur. The reference to this story is found in the book of Proverbs, chapter 30 in the Old Testament of the most published book ever: the Holy Bible. Now I know that just saying that will turn many people off but please bear with me while I simply tell this story.
Solomon was known for his riches and wisdom back in the day of Israel’s greatest influence, approximately 971 to 931 B.C. According to the record, Solomon was wiser than all men…and his fame was in all nations round about and there came of all people to hear the wisdom of Solomon, from all the kings of the earth, which had heard of his wisdom. Furthermore, he was exceptionally prosperous; “King Solomon passed all the kings of the earth in riches and wisdom.” Importantly, he reigned over his nation during a period of peace. Solomon had peace on all sides round about him.
Agur was another wise man who so impressed Solomon that he included his wisdom in the book of Proverbs. Apparently, Agur’s station in life was what we call in America today middle class. He asked his God not to burden him with either riches or poverty and, also to deliver him from a false standard of living -that is, attempting to impress others with his abilities or possessions that he really didn’t have in order to maintain appearances. So he was also honest.
Agur says in Proverbs chapter 30 verse 14; “There is a generation whose teeth are like swords, and their jaw teeth are as knives, to devour the poor from off the earth, and the needy from among men.”
When I read this, I could not help but think of the impeachment hearings and for that matter all the political nastiness and rhetoric the American people have been witnessing since the 2016 national election. Personally, I am so sick and tried of listening to it that I seem to be losing interest in it. I would humbly ask you and your readers: could Agur’s observation foretell of the motivation behind the childish behavior of some of our politicians because they desire to “devour the poor from off the earth and the needy from among men?” Kindly know that Solomon also said; “The thing that has been, is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be; and there is no new thing under the sun.” So is history repeating itself?
In closing, I’m here to tell you that I am a veteran of the US Navy who served my country in the 1970s. Additionally, I served again during my civilian career supporting the US Marines as an aerospace engineer in the field of maintenance and safety of aircraft.
I care deeply about my country and am grieved that our current political parties have found the need to behave like they have. That is not to say all our politicians are misbehaving because it is also obvious that there are many who want to unite us again. To me it must be: “In God We Trust” and “United We Stand” or America will not be the America I love and grew up in and have supported all my working life. There are many, many things our leaders could do other than fuss and fight. At times I heard it said, “we have met the enemy and it is us.” It is my prayer that leadership of
both political parties repent from their behavior and try harder to simply get along. We all learned this in kindergarten; fighting is distracting and nonproductive and cannot be tolerated. That is my viewpoint and thanks for reading this.
DENNIS C. NEILL
