Beaufort, N.C.
Sept. 28, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Come with me! Let’s go back in time, say 30-35 years when scuba diving was in its infancy and I was skippering the old Atlantis while George Purifoy ran his new head boat, the Olympus, the first of two named that and each a giant leap above the others!
My favorite diving party led by Mike Sheen from his shop in D.C. The famous Carbonne brothers and Sally, Mike behind the camera and I can’t remember the name of one guy, and maybe another pretty girl who took her top off when we went by a troop transport at the state port and 500 troops ran to the rail and saluted her while their commander was addressing them, but all he did was put his binoculars to his eyes.
A story about Sally diving on the Marjory McAllister, a tug that capsized in a mini-hurricane five miles southwest of the Ten Fathom Rock in a hundred feet of water. Wrecks have civilizations of marine lives around them including big sea turtles and one became amorously attracted to Sally, as were the other divers because she was very attractive. Anyway, to make a long story short the male turtle climbed up on Sally’s back while she was examining a seashell attached to the wreck.
The jealous male divers pried him off of her as he snapped his jaws at them in desperation as if they were other turtles vying for her treasure.
At the end of the flick is my handsome son, Ben Jr. handling the anchor line. We anchored her by the stern when the weather allowed for easier access. Those were the days!
BEN DAY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.