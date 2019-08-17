Morehead City, N.C.
Aug. 17, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
The Carteret County League thanks the candidates who participated in our Candidate Forum Thursday, Aug. 15: Tim Harris, Greg Holt and Allen Thomas, and also all of the community who showed up. Dr. Greg Murphy was not in attendance.
A special thank you to Lockwood Phillips for being there and providing live coverage on Viewpoints, Talk radio, 107.1 FM. To access the full replay, go to: https://wtkf107.com/viewpoints.
The Carteret County League of Women Voters has been conducting these candidate forums for the past 22 years in our community. We are a nonpartisan political organization and we never endorse or oppose any candidates. All candidates are always invited to participate in our forums. These forums are not about the league; they are about the voters!
The voters of Carteret County have the right to know where candidates for public office stand on issues that affect their lives. Politicians who shy away from public debates and forums and from participation in our online voter education tool, VOTE411.org, are doing a disservice to their own campaign and to the voters and constituents they seek to serve.
Voters highly value candidate debates and forums to learn about the candidates asking for their votes. You wouldn’t hire someone for a job without interviewing them first. Voters deserve an opportunity to interview their would be leaders. It also restricts the democratic process by limiting information relevant to making an educated decision. The more informed a voter is, the better our democracy works.
The League of Women Voters of North Carolina is also hard at work making sure that voters have the information they need this election season. We encourage all eligible voters to visit VOTE411.org for information about their candidates, to find out how to register, and to check or update their registration — especially if they’ve recently moved or changed their name.
Our league here in Carteret County will be hosting additional candidate forums this fall for the local municipal elections up to Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5th, and we encourage all candidates for public office to show up and speak directly to the voters.
CAROL GEER
League of Women Voters of Carteret County
