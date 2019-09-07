Morehead City, N.C.
Sept 6, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
September in Suicide Awareness Month. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America claiming the lives of more than 47,000 lives nationwide in 2017. Also, in 2017, the last year for which reliable statistics are available, 1,400,000 people attempted suicide and in 2015, suicide and related self-injury cost the U.S. $69 million according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).
AFSP raises awareness, funds scientific research and provides resources and aid to those affected by suicide. The AFSP funds research to improve interventions, train clinicians in suicide prevention and advocate for policy that will save lives. Too many people at risk for suicide do not seek help. We need to find better ways to reach those who suffer, and encourage schools, workplaces, and communities to make mental health a priority.
Whether you’ve lost someone or are struggling with suicidal thinking — you are not alone. AFSP brings people who have been affected by suicide out of the darkness and gives them opportunities to help others.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, the first Carteret County Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Awareness will be held at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. This walk is being organized by local volunteers in conjunction with the AFSP. Money raised from this walk will be used to fund programs through the AFSP, and this walk will put Carteret County on the map with AFSP allowing us to be a part of AFSP’s nationwide community. We invite all who have impacted by suicide to come join us on the 21st.
The walk will begin at 9 a.m. and will conclude by noon. For more information, or to sign up to walk, please visit the AFSP website, AFSP.com. We look forward to seeing you on the 21st.
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
TOM PITTMAN
