Newport, N.C.
July 24, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
While waiting to find out the future of our MaST program we have spent these last few hectic weeks hearing pros and cons, support and dissent, and most disturbingly, the passing of the buck between our Board of Commissioners and Board of Education.
While the supporters and opponents have been heard and continue to talk it needs to be pointed out that at no point have any of our elected officials, neither commissioners nor the BOE, come forward publicly to express support for the students, and neither have any made attempts to calm tempers or feelings.
We’ve witnessed our BOE pursue its self-serving agenda (namely Mr. Day’s vendetta against MaST that was made clear well before the school even opened) as well as our commissioners behavior with Mr. Robinson’s childishness last week turning his back on a speaker, and Mr. Mansfield recently accusing Carteret Community College of fraudulent accounting practices as well as reversing himself and saying they would indeed fund the school so long as it was a strictly trade school.
And to top it off, when I contacted Rep. McElraft concerning what many view as corruption involving taxpayer’s monies even she expressed no willingness to concern herself with “local politics.”
These officials are obligated to serve and act in the interest of their constituents and not just serve, or work in fear of, any political power, prominent family, or any special interest. Nor are they elected to carry out any personal agenda. These officials work for the voters and taxpayers and carry absolutely no authority or entitlement other than what we grant them.
But as voters we all seek that one who will stand out and actually exercise leadership, someone we can view as an example for others to follow. We don’t have that here. In fact, my greatest takeaway in this matter is that here in Carteret County it’s still just business as usual with no one looking out for anyone beyond themselves and their agendas. Thankfully we have had citizens willing to act — to stand up and speak out for each other and our children. No one else has or will. Remember that in the voting booth.
BRIAN COBB
