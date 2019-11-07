Morehead City, N.C.
Nov. 6, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
On Saturday, Nov. 2, a new event happened at Jack’s in Morehead City — the first Potters Throwdown in Carteret County. This was to show the public what great potters we have in the county and the great work they do for the Empty Bowls event.
The 2020 Empty Bowls fundraiser will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Crystal Coast Civic Center. It’s a fundraising luncheon for Hope Mission, Martha’s Mission Cupboard and Backpack Friends.
The Empty Bowls fundraiser fights hunger in our community. Tickets are $20 and each person that attends will get great soup that is prepared and given to us by local restaurants and the culinary school at Carteret Community College, along with a bowl.
We at Martha’s Mission Cupboard were so happy to see all the people that came by and saw the really talented potters in our county. Thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you in February for the Empty Bowls fundraiser.
Martha’s Mission Cupboard is an emergency food bank and is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You are welcome to come by and see all the food we are so blessed to have that is given to us that we give away.
MARTHA BELL
Executive director
Martha’s Mission Cupboard
