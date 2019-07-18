Beaufort, N.C.
July 12, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Some 60 or more years or so ago, vocational education in our schools expanded from shop classes for the boys and home economics for the girls who were not planning to further their academic pursuits in college studies to other more technical areas. I know because I was one of the newly employed teachers who elected to venture forth for an extra month’s paycheck teaching employment skills in the mechanical areas for students released at lunchtime to go to their training tasks from employers cooperating with the school system.
Another fellow teacher Joe Eastman did a similar task training students for office assistance duties. I enjoyed it for several years, but eventually returned to conventional teaching before becoming a principal.
The programs continued, along with auto mechanics, marine development techniques or boatbuilding taught by my good friend John Weeks. I feel that these programs were beneficial and I would like to see them continue, but the funding is in question and has been.
I feel that this issue should be addressed from the state level without our Board of Education chairman having to decide what to fund and what not to fund.
We are entering into a strongly technical society and our schools should rightly be training most of our students in these fields. Sixty years or so ago our best financial rewards were generally in the college educated categories, but as I stated earlier, technology is the new norm! I know one young man who is a truck driver in New Jersey who makes more than $100 thousand a year!
And last, but not least, Travis is a cousin who is trying to do the best that he can as BOE chairman and has the difficult decisions to make regarding the funding of our school programs.
As I stated earlier, I feel that such measures as funding of these programs for the future should be made at the state level.
BEN DAY
