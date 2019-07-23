Morehead City, N.C.
July 21, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
I worked for nearly 20 years as a wage and salary administrator for two large companies, and long ago came to the conclusion that minimum wage laws are a fraud and a farce. Minimum wage laws do only two things: (1) reestablish poverty levels; (2) drive the rate of inflation upward. These laws —especially national laws — are the primary drivers of inflation. Want to see prices go up? Just increase the minimum wage.
These laws do not protect workers one whit. They are merely an excuse for our politicians to pat themselves on the back for “helping the hard-working American workers” — a cliché uttered by every politician who panders to a blue collar crowd. Yet every time the legal wage is increased, small employers begin laying off employees, reducing their hours, or increasing prices. Sometimes they do all three. And sometimes the large employers follow suit. And then after a few years the politicians reenact yet another level of government mandated compensation, and the cycle starts all over again.
Now even Bernie Sanders has been caught in a trap of his own making. He pays his field workers $36,000 a year, which is the equivalent of $17.30 an hour for a 40-hour week ($36,000/2080 hours = $17.30 per hour). But because most of them work more than 40 hours, he proposes to reduce their hours in order to pay them at least $15 per hour. This will not increase their incomes, mind you, but will merely reduce the number of hours they work. Sanders will have to limit their work to 6.15 overtime hours per week. So now he will have workers still earning $36,000 per year, but working 46.15 hours per week. If Sanders wants to be absolutely fair, he should compensate these people at $25.95 per overtime hour ($17.30 x 1.5). But he has probably classified them as “exempt,” that is, exempt from the provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act — a common practice among employers who want to avoid paying overtime — in which case the law will not require him to compensate them for their overtime work. The $15 minimum is an example of a socialistic law that does not work. Socialism is an example of government that does not work. And Sanders — the owner of three houses — is a blatant hypocrite.
In an interview last night on Fox News, John Hagee, pastor of San Antonio’s Cornerstone Church, warned that if the Democrats ever win the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate simultaneously, this country will quickly become a socialist nation that will never again know the prosperity and security brought about by capitalism. It will be the end of America as we now know it — which is precisely what the “Odd Squad” wants. They envision themselves as “those in charge,” those who will receive the best government positions, the best guaranteed incomes, and the best of everything. It’s George Orwell’s Animal Farm all over again. The pigs will be in the house eating off fine China, while the rest of the animals live outside in the yard and eat leftovers off the barn floor.
The 2020 election is not about who will occupy the White House for the next four years. It is about what kind of nation we will have in 50 or 60 years. A decal on the rear window of my truck reads: “Freedom – Not free stuff.” Think about it. Long and hard.
JERE GEURIN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.