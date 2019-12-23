Emerald Isle, N.C.
Dec. 22, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Looking back throughout U.S. history, I can, off the top of my head, note several cases of what could be considered an “abuse of power” by our political leaders. President Andrew Jackson used federal troops to remove Native Americans from their land and deposit them on reservations where resources to sustain their families were scarce. Franklin D. Roosevelt had thousands of Japanese American citizens imprisoned during World War II simply because they were Japanese immigrants. President John F. Kennedy had his CIA secretly finance and plan an invasion of the sovereign country of Cuba, while attempting several assassinations of their leader Fidel Castro (yes, I understand the planning was already in place under the Eisenhower administration).
Both Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson used the CIA, FBI and Internal Revenue Service to surveil their political opponents including the Rev. Martin Luther King. If you would read the Book Path to Power outlining the political career of Lyndon Baines Johnson, you will come to understand that President Johnson’s entire career was carved out by an abuse of power.
Yes, both Presidents Nixon and Clinton were impeached. President Nixon thought nothing about coaching others to lie to America regarding the Watergate break in. President Bill Clinton evidently became convinced that abusing the women around him was just a benefit of his position as governor of Arkansas and president of the United States, and thought nothing about lying to Congress and the American people about these activities. Some may also include the invasions of Iraq and NATO bombing of Libya that drove their leaders from power as an abuse of power.
President Barack Obama didn’t think twice about using executive action to go around laws passed by Congress and “set records on refusing requests under the Freedom of Information Act.” But remember, these are only but a few of the known activities of past U.S. administrations that surely could be considered as an abuse of power.
Please understand that I am not attempting to cast judgment on these historical events, but rather contrast these actions to the current impeachment of President Donald Trump for a phone call made to the president of Ukraine. Yes, a phone call where several career diplomats “presume” they know the president’s intentions, though basically all but maybe one of them never even had a conversation with the president regarding the issue.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., claimed for two years in public announcements to have conclusive proof of crimes committed by President Trump, though never turned any of his evidence over to Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. He also told Americans that the FBI and DOJ did not abuse the FISA process. If not an abuse of power, his statements surely are at a minimum blatant lies from what we know now. Rep. Schiff is now back pedaling and stating that the statement on the FISA process was simply based on his evidence or known facts at the time. In other words, Rep. Schiff believes that if he makes false statements to the American people just because he is ignorant of the facts at the time it is OK.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has accused President Trump of withholding vital military support from the Ukraine, though the aid in question was approved prior to the scheduled Sept. 30th due date. Where was her concern when the Obama administration refused to give Ukraine vital military support for approximately two and a half years after Russia’s annexation of Crimea?
Let’s just be honest and admit that this group of liberals has been pursuing the impeachment of President Donald Trump since Nov. 8, 2016 (Election Day) and is the same group that claimed no foul when Hillary Clinton “bit-bleached” her computer server, destroyed laptops, phones and 30,000 e-mails after receiving a subpoena for her records.
I guess we are just supposed to understand that when your husband is collecting $500,000 speaking fees from multiple foreign sources including a Russian finance corporation while you are the U.S. Secretary of State working on diplomatic issues with Russia, etc., and when you are the U.S. vice president working on Ukraine’s energy issues and your son is collecting $50,000 a month from a Ukrainian gas company, that is just the way things work in Washington. No collusion, abuse of power or impropriety here.
STEPHEN F. BACH
