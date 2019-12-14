Beaufort, N.C.
Dec. 9, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
On the front page of the Sunday, Dec. 8, News-Times, there was an interesting article relating to the Carteret County School Board of Education voting district lines being improperly changed some years ago. It stated all individuals currently and legally empowered with this matter are of the opinion it was the act of a lone employee at the Board of Elections. This employee is alleged to have acted on their own accord, without informing the Board of Elections director, assistant director or other election staff member that they requested the Board of Election districts maps be redrawn to match the county commissioners district maps.
Additionally, this employee of the Board of Elections, who was acting alone and without authorization or authority also failed to inform the Carteret County Board of Election directors of their action to request the Carteret County Planning and Mapping Department to make the changes to the Board of Education voting district lines.
After the last U.S. Census, the Carteret County Board of Education readopted their old district maps, making no changes. This action occurred well before the Board of Commissioners adopted their “Commissioner” district maps. The Board of Education adopted their maps because the county had failed to act on redistricting in a timely manner. The county adopted their commissioner district maps at their November 2011 meeting, two weeks before time would have expired for the county to act and redistricting would be taken out of their hands and taken over by the state. Minutes of both the Board of Education and the Board of Commissioners meetings show the adoption of their perspective voting districts.
The News-Times story goes on to state that a work order from this lone employee as well as a voice mail to the county that was discovered while researching this matter was the proof of the actions of a lone individual. I am not sure how a signed work order from a staff employee constitutes proof that they acted alone. However, I am willing to accept the Board of Elections explanation as none of them were involved at the time the changing of the maps took place. Which begs the question, when were the maps changed, what was date, month and year? Was this change made before or after the election filing period took place? It is not clear from the story why a lone employee of the Board of Elections office would attempt to solve a problem where no problem existed.
Even more puzzling is why this employee did not bring this perceived problem to anyone’s attention? In order for the public to be fully informed I feel that a more detailed explanation on why a request was made to the change to the maps should be explained. Why did this lone employee think there was a problem? Was it that people did not know what district they were registered in?
Go to any voting place on any election day and you will find people who do not know what district they are registered in, where they are to vote or even if they are registered to vote. Election staff at the main Board of Elections office and poll workers are happy to look up an individual’s voting district. All it takes is their name and address. No problem, they do every day. In fact, this is an everyday occurrence, not a perceived problem.
If the powers that be truly feel this was a mistake there is no reason to disclose the name of the employee involved. But clearly more information is needed for the public to understand why this happened.
My second question deals with the current actions taken by the Board of Education Dec. 3. The News-Times article states that they voted to retroactively change the Board of Education districts to match the Board of Commissioner districts that were adopted in November 2011. Additionally, they agreed to present a petition to the N.C. Legislature in January 2020 requesting they approve the backdating of the election maps for the Board of Education filing that will occur in December 2019.
The story went on to state that the Board of Elections had no knowledge that the Board of Education was going to take this action. The elections board may have been able to provide some information on adopting election districts in the middle of a filing period. (Filling opened for Board of Education seat Dec. 2, the day before the Board of Education adopted the new maps during a filing period.) Does this strike anyone as inviting trouble? Why would you not use the maps that were “legally” adopted in 2011 as the filling period has already commenced? The proper time to change an election district maps is after an election, not during the filing period for the election involved. It would seem that using the legally adopted election district maps that were properly and legally adopted would be the logical way to proceed for this election. Post dating voting districts appears to be begging for a lawsuit. This is North Carolina.
My third point is how many currently elected school Board of Education members ran in invalid districts in past elections? How many school board members would face a challenger in their district if the 2011 maps were used in the next election? Finally, did they recue themselves from the discussion and vote Dec. 3? A lot of questions remain unanswered?
Again logic seems to dictate even though a mistake was made unintentionally in the past that you run under the current legal districts. Come January the Board of Education can request the General Assembly to change the districts to whatever district the school board prefers for the elections that begin in 2022.
I understand this was an unintentional error, but following the legally adopted districts is not correcting the error. Doing what is right and legal is the way to handle this matter. It has been said many times that two wrongs do not make a right
CHARLES M. WILLIS
