Newport, N.C.
Nov. 7, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Oftentimes in local government, all top officials seem to get is criticism and negativity from the public. This letter is NOT either of these, rather, it’s praise and positivity.
Even though we have a 6-foot fence, and even though our dog is never left outside for extended periods of time, he managed to get out and run off. We searched and searched for him, enlisting the help of the Humane Society and Animal Control. Sadly, he was struck by a car and killed on Highway 70, near where many told us they had seen him. We are heartbroken, and this was not the outcome we were hoping for at all.
ACO Katelyn called me and urged me to meet her at the Humane Society on Hibbs Road, to positively identify the dog she found. When I got there, she parked the truck behind the building, so it was just her and me. She had our Finn lovingly wrapped in a blanket, and she cried with me, and told me that he did not suffer. She helped me facilitate cremation and went to great lengths to have his paw print image made for us to keep forever.
I would be remiss if I left out the staff of the Carteret County Humane Society, who also showed tremendous compassion as I stood before them hysterically crying over the loss of our family pet.
Staff like that are rare, and it’s truly a calling and a passion. I do hope that you will recognize Katelyn for her compassion and dedication not only to lost and stray animals, but to heartbroken humans as well. And commend the Humane Society staff for their dedication and caring toward all creatures great and small, as well as their humans who love them.
RICH and JAYNE CALHOUN
AKA Finn’s momma and daddy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.