Atlantic Beach, N.C.
March 16, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
When you purchased the lot on Cedar Lane to accommodate more parking for the ABC Store on Atlantic Beach, I pled with Mr. Jack Askew to PLEASE spare the decades-old oaks and cedars that were around the perimeter of the lot.
At that time, he told me, “We’re going to clear cut it!” As shocking as that response was, it HAS come to fruition. You’re literally “paving paradise to put up a parking lot!”
Mr. Askew clearly had the option of leaving the trees and paving around them, but he chose, instead to mow down a lovely natural area here on Atlantic Beach and leave an ugly, stark sight instead.
We have very few natural resources here on AB, and our beautiful oaks are among the most spectacular. Why you would purposely destroy nests for birds, shade and oxygen for us and leave an ugly, empty lot is incomprehensible.
As an agency of North Carolina, in a position such as yours, it’s important that you respect our ecology and do everything in your power to NOT do any further damage to our ever-shrinking natural areas. Your irresponsibility and careless disregard for Atlantic Beach by your poor custodianship, is unforgivable.
How cruel to destroy a beautiful, living, breathing treasure such as the oaks and cedar that perished on Cedar Lane. Cheers!
VADA PALMA
