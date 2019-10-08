Peletier, N.C.
Oct. 7, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Aug. 18th, 2020, marks the 100th year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. What is the 19th Amendment and why is it important? The 19th Amendment gave most women the right to vote. I say most because it wasn’t until 1965 that African-American women were given the same loop hole free rights. The 19th Amendment is important because it was the victorious conclusion to the decades long struggle by women to earn the right to vote.
To recognize and celebrate this anniversary, the Carteret County League of Women Voters are sponsoring a full year of activities and events.
The celebration was kicked off with the annual Carteret County Woman of the Year luncheon this past August and will conclude at next year’s luncheon. In September the League worked with Carteret Community College to show the movie “Legalize Equality.”
The League of Women Voters is working with the local schools and our community libraries to showcase the impact of the 19th Amendment and why it’s important to reflect on our history.
In February, the Beaufort Picture Show will feature the film Hidden Figures, which is a true story about a group of African- American women mathematicians who worked at NASA and helped the U.S. win the Space Race. In March, during Women’s History Month, Rodney Kemp and the History Place will educate us about influential Carteret County women.
Want to get involved? On Nov. 9th, 2019, we invite all girls and women to march with us in the Morehead City Veterans Day Parade to celebrate and recognize our local veterans. We’re partnering with Women Veterans of Coastal North Carolina. The parade is Saturday Sept. 9th, at 11 a.m.
Stay tuned for more information on future events! Our great country has a government that is of the people, by the people and for the people. Active involvement helps to make that happen. Please join us and celebrate the progress that is achieved when all Americans have the right to vote!
COLLEEN THOMAS
