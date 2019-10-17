Single-payer health care — Medicare for All — is a delusion — idealistic and unworkable — spawned by Democrat socialists running for president. If implemented, taxes would be insurmountable.
Hatched by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., the apparent political front-runner, has embraced his bill. Which is no surprise. She latches onto anything.
Eliminating private health insurance and making physicians and hospitals government employees, single-payer would end co-pays or premiums and give everyone, including illegal aliens, health care, dental and vision.
Crediting Mr. Sanders, he at least admits the reality that Medicare for All would raise taxes for everyone.
“I do think it is appropriate to acknowledge that taxes will go up,” he said in Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Ohio.
Although on stage amongst 11 other Democratic hopefuls, he was addressing Mrs. Warren, lecturing her because she steadfastly denies that taxes — her word is “costs” — will go up for America’s middle class if she is elected and Congress passes Medicare for All.
The “Urban Institute, a center-left think tank highly respected among Democrats,” says Ronald Brownstein at The Atlantic, states Medicare for All would require $34 trillion in additional federal spending over its first 10 years. Which is “more than the government’s total cost over the coming decade for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid combined.”
For perspective, he points out that only during the height of World War II, in 1944, did the federal government try to raise taxes as fast as would be required to offset the cost of Medicare for All. That was 20.5% of the federal economy. Single-payer would cost about 30% of the U.S. economy.
In denial about raising taxes on the middle class, Mrs. Warren’s comments were reported in The Wall Street Journal. Asked five times during the debate if she would raise taxes on the middle class to pay for Medicare for All, she replied:
“So I have made clear what my principles are here, and that is costs will go up for the wealthy and for big corporations, and for hard working middle class families, costs will go down.”
To another question of whether she would raise taxes, she said: “So the way I see this, it is about what kinds of costs middle class families are going to face. So let me be clear on this. Costs will go up for the wealthy. They will go up for big corporations. And for middle class families they will go down. I will not sign a bill into law that does not lower costs for middle class families.”
To another question, she said: “We can pay for this. I’ve laid out the basic principles. Costs are going to go up for the wealthy. They’re going to go up for big corporations. They will not go up for middle class families. And I will not sign a bill into law that raises their costs because costs are what people care about.”
And to still another question, she said: “So my view on this, and what I have committed to, is costs will go down for hard working, middle class families.”
“This resorts to ‘costs’ to avoid mentioning taxes was too much for South Bend [Ind.] Mayor Peter Buttigieg,” said the Journal, “who chimed: ‘Well, we heard it tonight, a yes or no question that didn’t get a yes or no answer.’ He added, accurately, that ‘no plan has been laid out to explain how a multi-trillion-dollar hole in this Medicare for All plan that Sen. Warren is putting forward is supposed to get filled in.’”
Said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.: “At least, Bernie’s being honest here and saying how he’s going to pay for this and that taxes are going to go up. And I’m sorry, Elizabeth, but you have not said that, and I think we owe it to the American people to tell them where we’re going to send the invoice.”
By Mrs. Warren’s own estimates, says Mr. Brownstein, her proposed wealth tax on fortunes exceeding $50 million would raise just $2.75 trillion over the next decade, less than would be required to fund single-payer for a year.
“Spinning fables is a habit for Mrs. Warren,” said the Journal. “She spent years claiming to have Native American ancestry when it could help her career, only to apologize this year after the truth was exposed. More recently she said she left the workforce after having her first child because of sexism, which has been contradicted by official records and her own previous statements.”
Should liberal socialists choose Mrs. Warren as their president nominee, they’ll be tricked. But she won’t trick American voters.
