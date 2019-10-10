“I said, nah, I’m not going to — or, we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You’re not the president. The president said — I said, call him. (Laughter.) I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. (Laughter.) He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”
Joe Biden, at the Council of Foreign Relations, January 2018.
In calling for the impeachment of President Trump this week, Mr. Biden should know that what he said when he was U.S. vice president on his visit to Kiev, Ukraine, Dec. 7-8, 2015 — his fifth visit — might make news — provided the liberal Democrat media choose to print it.
As one of several Democrats seeking his party’s presidential nomination, the public should know.
Writing about this Sept. 29, we said Mr. Biden went to Ukraine to halt an investigation in 2015 — and possible prosecution — of his son Hunter, by openly threatening to withhold $1 billion in American loan guarantees if the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, wasn’t fired.
He was. So Ukraine received the billion dollars in American loan guarantees June 3, 2016.
One of Ukraine’s top three independent gas producers, Burisma Holdings, a Cyprus-registered gas producing company holding assets in Ukraine and headquartered in Kiev, was paying Hunter $50,000 a month as a board member. Which occurred when the Obama administration began sending his father to Ukraine.
Hunter Biden didn’t speak Ukrainian and had no knowledge of the energy industry. But his last name was Biden. So he was appointed to the board in 2014.
Why did Joe Biden demand that Mr. Shokin be fired?
Was there a quid pro quo — something for something?
Was it the $50,000 monthly stipend to his son?
Mr. Biden, himself, also received $900,000 for lobbying activities from Burisma, for consultative services, said Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada member Andriy Derkach at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine’ press center in Kiev Wednesday. The funds were sent to the U.S.-based company Rosemont Seneca Partners, which said The New York Times, was affiliated with Mr. Biden.
That was a quid pro quo. And a clear conflict of interest.
It was also an abuse of power by an American vice president.
Mr. “Biden’s fifth visit to Kyiv [Ukrainian spelling] Dec. 7-8, 2015, was devoted to making a decision on the resignation of Viktor Shokin over the case of Zlochevsky [former Ukrainian Ecology Minister Mykola] and Burisma. Loan guarantees worth $1 billion that the U.S. was to give to Ukraine was the point of pressure. Biden himself admitted exerting pressure in his speech at the Council of Foreign Relations in January 2018. Calling Shokin a ‘son of a bitch who was fired,’” said Mr. Derkach.
While Mr. Trump’s late July phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has received daily coverage for the past two weeks — for which there was no quid pro quo — Mr. Biden’s comment about threatening to withhold $1 billion in America aid to Ukraine if the prospector wasn’t fired, has not been reported.
“Trump: the devil incarnate — Biden and Obama: purer than the driven snow — are the images the mass media are falsely creating,” says David Singer at Canada Free Press, “as their readers and viewers desert them in droves.”
All of which might come out if Mr. Trump’s impeachment allegations proceed to trial.
