With the beginning of a new year and the end of 2019, so ended my time as president, editor and co-publisher with the Carteret News-Times, after nearly 54 years writing about local, state and national news, with a conservative bent, I’ve retired.
After serving in the Marine Corps, I joined this paper, owned by my parents, Lockwood and Eleanore Phillips, as a reporter/photographer in 1966. Given the restraints of a small, family owned community business, I also sold advertising and delivered papers throughout Carteret and other counties.
In 1976, I became editor, taking over from Ruth Barbour, hired by my parents in 1946.
This has indeed been a learning experience — the majority of which has been enjoyable.
Now the News-Times is changing to meet the increasing demands of readers in the internet age, as must we all.
I thank the paper’s fantastic staff of reporters, photographers and managing editors who have systematized the product you read.
I also acknowledge and thank the advertising staff — the life-blood of a newspaper — as well as the many others who labor behind the scenes in the business and production offices.
Also deserving equal kudos are all our delivery carriers, who sustain our loyal readers and our existence. Last but not least are our community correspondents.
All of us at the News-Times are in debt to our readers, many of whom have written letters to the editor during my tenure. Thank you for your steadfast encouragement and support.
As the paper evolves, I wish everyone success in this new endeavor.
I look forward to new challenges and the opportunity to spend retirement with my wife, Pam, of 33 years, our children and four grandchildren. At the end of the day, what matters most is family.
