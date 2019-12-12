Hypocrisy and leftist, liberal politics — trending into actual communism — are rampant.
An example is a column on the website “Peacevoice” by Rivera Sun, an author, and in her real gift to sheer hypocrisy, as editor of Nonviolence News and as a nationwide trainer in strategy for nonviolent campaigns. What a joke.
In her column, all in the name of climate protests, Ms. Sun advocates violence.
Writing without any attribution that 75% of the U.S. population believes climate change is man- made, and we have to do something and fast, she says resistance is not futile. And she lists 20 ways protestors might take the law into their hands such as joining Hanoi Jane Fonda’s Friday protests, saying in parentheses “civil disobedience is the latest workout fad; everybody looks good saving the planet.” (Although Hanoi Jane protests in Washington, D.C., Ms. Sun implies her protests can be conducted anywhere, just by following her example.)
In other illustrations, Ms. Sun ballyhoos the protest that occurred at the recent Yale-Harvard football game halftime, interrupting the game, along with street protests and blockades, crashing legislative halls and occupying offices, blocking coal trains, shutting fossil fuel power plants and grounding private jet planes.
While what she promotes may not fit the intrinsic definition of actual violence, what she is advocates through civil protests — blocking streets and offices and shutting fossil fuel plants — is civil disobedience. Which often, and usually, leads to violence.
Promoting violence to protest what she perceives as a lack of progress in halting climate change — as if mankind can change or alter climate change — she advocates “100% clean electricity.”
Which we assume is created solely by renewable energy.
Which won’t keep America running.
So we will come to standstill. And jobs, along with the economy, will stop.
But the lefty, communist protestors will be happy. Which is all that matters.
Climate change, or global warming, is the biggest hoax perpetrated on mankind. The climate is always changing. And we adapt.
Seventy-five percent of the U.S. population may or may not agree that global warming is occurring. But that is not verified.
But they don’t agree that we must do something now and fast. That is another liberal fantasy. Which is all designed to transform and control the capitalist economy because they want socialism. Which is all that matters to them.
