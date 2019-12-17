Ensuring there won’t be a government shutdown, the U.S. House of Representatives voted yesterday to pass a $1.4 trillion spending bill.
Although the House is controlled by Democrats, who are on the verge of impeaching President Trump, the bill was a gift to him as it provides funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall, the U.S. military and the Department of Homeland Security.
Democrats also gifted themselves money for a huge number of domestic programs.
The hard-fought legislation, said the Associated Press, also funds a record Pentagon budget and is “serving as a must pass legislative locomotive to tow an unusually large haul of unrelated provisions into law, including an expensive repeal of Obama-era taxes on high-cost health plans, help for retired coal miners, and an increase from 18 to 21 in nationwide legal age to buy tobacco products.
“The two-bill package, some 2,371 pages long after additional tax provisions were folded in on Tuesday morning, was unveiled Monday afternoon and adopted less than 24 hours later as lawmakers prepared to wrap up reams of unfinished work against a backdrop” of today’s vote on impeachment, said the AP.
Besides increasing the national age to buy tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping devices, the bill includes a permanent repeal of a tax on medical devices and health insurance plans that took effect with ObamaCare, together with a repeal of a 40% tax on high-cost “Cadillac” health insurance benefits. It also provides health care and pension benefits to about 100,000 retired union coal miners who were threatened by the insolvency of their pension fund.
Republicans were able to maintain the status quo on several abortion-related battles, said the AP, while Democrats won a 3.1% raise for federal civilian employees and the first installment of $25 million for gun violence research.
Adding more drama, Congress votes tomorrow on a rewrite of the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, to which Mr. Trump made major revisions, and the Senate sends him the annual defense policy bill.
He’s expected to sign all the bills.
Yesterday’s spending bill extends the government flood insurance program through September, the Export-Import Bank charter to seven years, renews the government terrorism risk insurance program and several visa programs for skilled and seasonal workers.
It also increases funding for early childhood education and childcare grants to states, along with Head Start, grants higher Medicaid funding to Puerto Rico, along with money for medical research, fighting the opioid epidemic, $425 million to upgrade state election systems and the U.S. Census budget by $1.4 billion above Mr. Trump’s request.
In addition to many other funding requests, it also gives Mr. Trump $1.4 billion for new barriers on the U.S. Southern border with Mexico — equal to last year’s appropriation, said the AP, while preserving his ability “to use his budget powers to tap other accounts for several times that amount. That’s a blow for liberal opponents of the wall but an acceptable trade-off for pragmatic-minded Democrats who wanted to gain $27 billion in increases for domestic programs and avert the threat of simply funding the government on autopilot.”
With government funding expiring Friday, the spending bill funds the government through the remainder of the fiscal year, ending Sept. 30, 2020.
